Two reports of shots fired in Maries County within eight hours

MARIES COUNTY - Maries County reports two overnight shootings within eight hours from Wednesday night.

At least one suspect is in custody after the first shooting incident in Belle.

Maries County Deputies are investigating a shots fired report on First Street and the Highway 28 intersection in Belle. According to the Sheriff's Department Facebook post, the suspects were traveling down First Street in a tan truck when the passenger pointed a long gun out the window and fired at least one round.

The department posted this statement around 10:30 p.m. Wednesday night.

Maries County Deputies are currently investigating a report of a shots fired call in Belle. The report indicates a tan... Posted by Maries County Sheriff’s Office Belle Division on Wednesday, June 17, 2020

There are no reports of injuries at this time. An investigation is currently underway.

The second incident involved a homeowner firing shots into the woods behind his home after he believed he heard people. The four residents of the home went inside before the homeowner fired shots into the woods.

A neighbor's home was struck from the shots fired. There were no injuries from this incident.

Maries County Deputies have responded to a second report of shots fired in an 8 hour period. First incident involved... Posted by Office of the Maries County Sheriff Chris Heitman on Thursday, June 18, 2020

The two shootings have not been reported to be connected in any way.