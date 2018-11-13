Two school bonds pass, Michael Trapp re-elected in Ward 2

COLUMBIA - City Council member Michael Trapp won a close re-election race while two big bonds for schools in the area won by substantial margins in Tuesday's election.

Trapp won with 58 percent over challenger Paul Love, who was recently charged with DWI.

Trapp said his margin of victory is notable.

"The fact that I'm overwhelming returning to my seat is going to speak volumes to people in the ward about the work that I've done," he said.

Trapp said he plans to make public safety a priority while also focusing on community policing and the opening of the new police station on the north side of town.

One of the bonds that was passed in Tuesday's ballot was for $30 million for Columbia Public Schools.

The bond will go towards new construction, building additions, building improvements, technology and safety and security.

CPS Superintendent Peter Stiepleman said, "When 83 percent of your community votes yes on a bond issue, it shows trust in the board and the administration. I'm grateful for that trust. A great night for us."

The other bond was passed for the Hallsville School District. The $7 million will go to address the overcrowding of Hallsville’s intermediate elementary school and to construct a gymnasium.

Educators said that will address the lack of classroom space by adding eight second-grade classrooms to Hallsville Primary School.

This bond won with 76 percent of the vote.