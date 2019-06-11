Two school districts to provide free lunches to all

KANSAS CITY (AP) - The Kansas City and Hickman Mills school districts will offer free lunches to every student, beginning in August.

A new federal provision allows qualifying districts with high percentages of students on food assistance to feed all their students. The theory is that the districts will recover the loss in food costs with savings from the expensive paperwork and bureaucracy needed to manage lunch accounts.

The Kansas City Star reports 90 percent of the students in the Kansas City Public Schools qualify for free or reduced-price meals, and 86 percent in Hickman Mills.

Other districts in the area are considering using the Community Eligibility Provision. But districts with more students who pay for their lunches say the provision is not financially feasible for them.