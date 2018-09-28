Two Search Warrants for Drugs Served in Moberly

MOBERLY - Members of the Moberly Police department, North Missouri Drug Task Force, Randolph County Sheriff's department and Missouri State Highway Patrol worked together to execute two search warrants for drugs on Thursday.

Officers arrived at the 1000 block of West End and no one was present, but they found a controlled substance believed to be crack cocaine. Charges have been applied for three men.

The other warrant was served at a residence at the 700 block of West Reed St. Officers arrested four people. Two were arrested and charged for delivery/distribution or attempt delivery/distribution of a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance and maintaining a public nuisance.

Rhannon Ames was arrested on a Miller county warrant for non support and Michael Adams was arrested on a Boone county warrant for failure to appear on no insurance.

Ames was unable to post bond, Adams posted bond and was released.

Warrants were issues for Denise Bowen, 40, of Moberly on delivery distribution or attempt delivery/distribution of a controlled substance and maintaining a public nuisance.

Charges were filed on Amy Bowen, 35, of Moberly for possession of a controlled substance and maintaining a public nuisance. She also was unable to post bond.

The Bowens are pictured.