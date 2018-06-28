Two Slayings Removed From Trial
KANSAS CITY (AP) - A judge has ruled that when the trial of a suspected serial killer gets under way in March, two of the originally charged slayings won't be included in the case. 46-year-old Terry Blair had been charged with killing eight women in 2003 and 2004 and dumping their bodies in Kansas City neighborhoods frequented by drug addicts and prostitutes. But Jackson County Circuit Judge John O'Malley ruled Thursday he had dismissed the slayings of Nellia Harris and Sandra Reed. O'Malley says those cases could be tried at a later date. O'Malley also dropped charges in three rapes and an assault because they involve four living victims and different facts than the six murder cases. The only possible sentences for the murders are life without parole or the death penalty.
