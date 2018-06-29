Two St. Louis Men Accused in Home Invasion, Rape

ST. LOUIS (AP) - Two St. Louis men are facing rape and other charges for allegedly assaulting a woman after breaking into her home.

Authorities say 21-year-old Leland Hughes and 21-year-old Shawn Borders are accused of forcible rape, kidnapping and robbery, among other charges. Both are jailed on $250,000 bond.

The men were arrested Friday after crashing a stolen car while being chased by police.

Police say the men broke into a home Wednesday night and sexually assaulted an 18-year-old woman, then took at gunpoint a television, laptop computer, cash, three cell phones and other items.