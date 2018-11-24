Two St. Louis Officers Under Investigation

ST. LOUIS - Two St. Louis police officers are under investigation over handling of marijuana seized during a traffic stop, a seizure observed by two state senators riding with the officers.

Police Chief Sam Dotson told the St. Louis Post-Dispatch that the confiscated marijuana was never entered as evidence. The investigation seeks to determine what happened to it.

Two Democratic state senators, Jamilah Nasheed of St. Louis and Maria Chappelle-Nadal of University City, were with officers on Feb. 15. Chappelle-Nadal was researching a firearms-related bill.

During a traffic stop, patrol car video shows a female officer taking a small amount of marijuana from the suspect and putting it in her own pocket. The suspect was let go.

Both senators told the Post-Dispatch they did not think the officers did anything wrong.