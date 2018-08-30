Two St. Louis teens drown in Maramec river

BALLWIN (AP) — Authorities are urging visitors to Castlewood State Park in suburban St. Louis to avoid swimming after two teenagers drowned there over the weekend.

The bodies of 18-year-old Henry Manu and 17-year-old Samuel Neal, both of St. Louis, were found late Saturday night in the Meramec River at the park. They were swimming in an area where swimming is prohibited.

KTVI-TV reports that signs warn people not to swim in that area of the Meramec, where the topography under the water is erratic with sudden drop-offs.

A spokesman for Metro West Fire Protection District says the bodies of the teens were found in an area about 20 feet deep.