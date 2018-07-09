Two Still in Hospital After Grain Elevator Explosion

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) - Two people injured in a grain elevator explosion in Atchison that killed six people remain hospitalized at the University of Kansas Hospital.

A spokesman for the hospital says one person is in critical condition and the other is listed as serious on Tuesday.

Officials have not released any details about the people who were injured in Saturday's explosion at the Bartlett Grain Co.elevator in Atchison.

The cause of the explosion is still under investigation.