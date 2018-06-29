Two structure fires early Saturday morning in Jefferson City

JEFFERSON CITY — Two structure fires occurred early Saturday morning in Jefferson City.

At 12:44 a.m., the Jefferson City Fire Department (JCFD) was dispatched to 602 E. McCarty Street where a fire was reported at a four-unit apartment building.

Firefighters confirmed everyone was out of the building. One person was treated for injuries sustained during the evacuation.

The first units to arrive found smoke coming from an upstairs apartment and were able to limit damage by extinguishing a fire which originated on a stove. Other apartments had minor smoke damage.

10 residents are currently unable to return to their apartments. The Red Cross is providing assistance to displaced residents.

Damage is estimated at $25,000.

At 2:18 a.m., Jefferson City firefighters were dispatched to 2307 Schott Road to help the Cole County Fire Department with a different structure fire.

The first arriving units found a mobile home 80% consumed by flames. Everyone was out of the building.

Cole County firefighters extinguished the fire with assistance from the JCFD.

The cause and origin of the fire is under investigation. The mobile home was a total loss.

The Jefferson City Fire Department said it would like to remind everyone the importance of working and properly maintained smoke detectors.