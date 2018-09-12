Two Students Among Four Arrested for Shots Fired Near Rock Bridge

COLUMBIA - The Columbia Police Department confirmed Tuesday that two Rock Bridge High School students were among four individuals arrested in connection with a shots fired incident outside the high school. Three of the four are adults. They are: 18-year-olds Christopher Roseberry, Devon Hicks and Nicholas Thomas. The fourth individual arrested is a 16-year-old minor.

All are charged with armed criminal action and first degree assault. Police detained the two students at school after they returned to Rock Bridge for class.

The shots fired incident Monday afternoon on Providence Road sent Rock Bridge High School into its first lockdown of the 2011-12 school year.

Police say there were no injuries reported in the incident, though two rounds were found in the trunk of a car belonging to an uninvolved motorist.