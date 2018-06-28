Two Suburban St. Louis Police Officers Indicted

By: The Associated Press

ST. LOUIS (AP) - Two members of a small suburban St. Louis police department are facing federal indictments.

The U.S. Attorney's office in St. Louis on Friday announced the indictments of Hillsdale Lt. Parrish Swanson and officer Raymond Stephens. Both are accused of stealing heroin from a drug courier on March 20.

Federal authorities say a suspected drug dealer urged the robbery, offering to pay the officers for their assistance. The drug dealer allegedly paid $900 to Stephens, who then allegedly gave $200 of that to Swanson.

Both men were arrested Friday morning.

Hillsdale, in north St. Louis County, has about 1,400 residents.