Two suspects arrested on drug and firearm charges near school

CENTRALIA - Officers arrested two suspects near Chester Boren Middle School Tuesday morning.

Levi W. Cottingham, 26, and Evelyn M. Davenport, 33, are charged with possession of crystal methamphetamine, a loaded hand gun and drug paraphernalia.

The Boone County prosecuting attorney requested Cottingham be charged with felony drug charges, possession of a firearm and armed criminal action. Cottingham is also on parole for other drug related charges.

The prosecuting attorney requested Davenport be charged with multiple felony drug charges and armed criminal action.

A bond has not been set for either suspect.