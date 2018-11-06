Two Suspects at Large in Columbia Armed Robbery

COLUMBIA - Two suspects are at-large Monday night after they allegedly robbed a man at gunpoint in the 200 block of West Havens Drive, and fired multiple shots at the victim before fleeing on foot.

Boone County Sheriff's deputies and Columbia police were dispatched to the scene at 8:30 p.m. Monday for a call of shots fired.

According to officers, the victim of the robbery was leaving his home when the two men approached him and demanded money at gunpoint.

The two suspects then stole items from the victim before fleeing, when they fired the gun in the victim's direction. He was not injured in the altercation.

Deputies used dogs to track the suspect's scent, but the two were not apprehended.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 875-TIPS or the Boone County Sheriff's Department at 875-1111.