Two Suspects in Custody After Pursuit in Cole County

COLE COUNTY - Two people were in custody Thursday after a police pursuit that included ramming into a Cole County deputy's car.

The sheriff's department said a deputy attempted to pull over a car around 8:51 p.m. on Wednesday near Highway 54 and Ellis Boulevard. The deputy said the car's driver, Rodney Ronimous failed to stop for the deputy and led law enforcement on a chase. The department reported Jennifer Johnson was an occupant of the car.

During the chase, deputies said the suspects intentionally rammed two sheriff's cars. Shortly thereafter, the suspects were taken into custody in the 1900 block of Saratoga Boulevard in Cole County.

Ronimous was arrested for three counts of assault of a law officer in the second degree, driving while suspended, felony possession of heroine, resisting or interfering with an arrest for a felony, two counts of property destruction and a felony warrant out of Callaway County for second degree domestic assault.

The second subject, Jennifer Johnson was arrested for resisting or interfering with an arrest for a felony, receiving stolen property and a warrant for possession of other dangerous non-narcotic drugs.

Both were transported to the Cole County Jail without incident and are awaiting formal charges from the Cole County Prosecuting Attorney's office.