Two suspects spotted fleeing from Kansas City homicide

KANSAS CITY (AP) — Authorities are investigating a deadly shooting in Kansas City.

Police said in a news release that officers responding to the shooting found the victim in the front yard of a home Thursday night.

The man was rushed to a hospital where he was pronounced dead. Police said the man was in his mid-30s, but his name wasn't immediately released.

Witnesses said two suspects fled the area after the shooting. Authorities are urging anyone with information to call a tips hotline.