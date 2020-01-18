Two suspects taken into custody for Fulton package stealing
FULTON - Officers took two suspects into custody after investigating a report of a stolen package in the residential area of Highland and Rt Z on Thursday.
Sierra Crabtree, 23, and James Miller, 29, were taken into custody for stealing.
Neighbors with an available camera near the incident use were able to capture images of the suspects' vehicle and license plates. Witnesses said it appeared the vehicle was following a delivery truck and watched the subjects take the package and then flee the area.
Officers located the vehicle on Friday near Bluff and E First Street.
