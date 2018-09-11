Two suspects wanted for home invasion robbery

COLUMBIA - Columbia Police Officers responded to the 1500 block of Vandiver Drive in reference to a reported home invasion late Wednesday night.

According to a press release from the Columbia Police Department, officers made contact with a male victim who reportedly heard a knock at his door. Upon answering the door, two male suspects forced their way into the home and one was armed with a weapon.

The victim reported the suspects retrieved property from the home before fleeing the scene. No injuries or property damages were reported as a result of the incident.

The suspects are described as two white males in their 20s and were last seen wearing dark clothing.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Columbia Police Department or call CrimeStoppers at (573) 875-TIPS (8477) to remain anonymous.