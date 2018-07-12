Two Suspects Wanted in Attempted Armed Robbery

COLUMBIA - Police are looking for two young suspects following reports of an attempted armed robbery early Saturday. Officers were dispatched to the areas of Proctor Park and Bear Creek Park just before 2 a.m. Saturday. They located two 17-year-old males who reported they had been the victims of an attempted robbery.

The two men reported they were near the pavilion in Parkade Park when they were approached by two suspects, also described as males between ages 16 to 18. One of the suspects displayed what appeared to be a handgun, and demanded money. The victims said they told the suspects they did not have money. One of the suspects then hit a victim in the head with the gun several times. The victims ran from the area and reported hearing several shots being fired as they ran. They did not know if the shots were being fired at them or not. Officers were able to locate a few shell casings in the snow near the pavilion.

The victim who was hit in the head sustained minor injuries and was treated at the scene. Police urge anyone with information regarding this incident to call the Columbia Police Department, 573-442-6131, or CrimeStoppers, 875-TIPS (8477), to remain anonymous.