Two SW Missouri Deaths Called Homicide-Suicide

By: The Associated Press

SPRINGFIELD (AP) - Police in southwest Missouri believe a Springfield physician shot and killed his wife before taking his own life.

The Springfield News-Leader reports a 7-year-old child called police before dawn Friday after finding the bodies of Dr. Rudolph Fajardo and his wife, Stephanie Fajardo.

Police said Monday that three other children, ages 1, 3 and 6, were also in the south Springfield home. The children were unharmed.

No motive has been suggested. The investigation continued Monday.

CoxHealth issued a statement saying Rudolph Fajardo had worked for the multi-hospital organization since 1998. The statement called him a respected physician.