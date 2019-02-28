Two SW Missouri Deaths Called Homicide-Suicide
SPRINGFIELD (AP) - Police in southwest Missouri believe a Springfield physician shot and killed his wife before taking his own life.
The Springfield News-Leader reports a 7-year-old child called police before dawn Friday after finding the bodies of Dr. Rudolph Fajardo and his wife, Stephanie Fajardo.
Police said Monday that three other children, ages 1, 3 and 6, were also in the south Springfield home. The children were unharmed.
No motive has been suggested. The investigation continued Monday.
CoxHealth issued a statement saying Rudolph Fajardo had worked for the multi-hospital organization since 1998. The statement called him a respected physician.
