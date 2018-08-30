Two taken to hospital after head-on crash in Boone County

BOONE COUNTY - Two people were taken to the hospital Sunday after their vehicles collided head-on on Highway VV near Wildwood Street north of Columbia, state troopers said.

Units from the Boone County Fire Protection District, University Hospital Ambulance Service and Boone Hospital Ambulance Service were dispatched to the scene at 5:12 p.m. Sunday afternoon, according to Boone County Joint Communications. The Boone County Sheriff's Department and Missouri State Highway Patrol were also on the scene.

Missouri State Highway Patrol Trooper Gary Gundy said 28-year-old Paden Poage, driving a Ford Taurus, crossed the center line and hit 41-year-old Michaela Knudson, who was driving a Hyundai Sonata. MSHP Sgt. Dave Rudloff said both drivers were conscious when ambulances took them from the scene.

Gundy said he did not know the drivers' conditions as of Sunday evening. The patrol's report said both were wearing seat belts at the time of the crash.

This is a developing story. KOMU 8 News will update this story with additional information as it becomes available.

(Editor's note: This story has been updated with additional information.)