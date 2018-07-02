Two Teenagers Arrested for Stealing Credit Devices

COLUMBIA - Boone County Deputies and Investigators arrested two Boone County teenagers suspected of stealing and fraudulently using credit devices on Friday.

Detectives arrested 18-year-old Charles R. Donigian and 17-year-old Alorie D. Beam on Friday. Donigian was charged with one count of felony stealing and twenty-one counts of fraudulent use of a credit device. His bond is set at $108,000. Beam was charged with one count of felony stealing and her bond is set at $4,500.