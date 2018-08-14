Two teenagers dead in Jefferson County crash
HILLSBORO, Mo. (AP) — Two teenagers are dead after being struck by a car while trying to get their stalled vehicle off an eastern Missouri roadway. Authorities say 19-year-old Genevieve Brown of Festus and 18-year-old Warsha Kumar of Yakima, Washington, were driving a 2002 Land Rover Discovery Monday evening when it stalled on a Jefferson County roadway. They died after a Jeep rear-ended the Land Rover.
