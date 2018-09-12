Two Teenagers Wounded in Shooting

COLUMBIA - Columbia Police officers are investigating a shooting after they responded to reports of shots fired in the area of Stadium Blvd. and Bernadette Drive Sunday around 12:30 a.m.

A local hospital reported that two teenage males with gunshot wounds were dropped off at the hospital approximately 10 minutes after reports of the shooting. The males are 17 and 18-years-old.

A Phillips 66 gas station employee witnessed the crime and called the police. The manager of the gas station wouldn't allow the employee to speak to reporters about the incident.

Uninvolved vehicles were struck by gunfire, but there were no additional injuries.

The name and conditions of the males are not being released pending further investigation, according to a news release from the Columbia Police Department. The University Hospital has no new information to release.

Officers said there is no suspect description yet.

India Everett contributed to this story.