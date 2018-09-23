Two Teens Arrested After Theft
COLUMBIA - Columbia Police arrested two teens after a theft early Friday morning.
Officers were dispatched to a theft in progress in the 5100 block of Clark Lane shortly after midnight Friday.
Officers arrested two male teens, aged 13 and 15, for for juvenile delinquency, minor purchase/possess intoxicants, resisting arrest and stealing felony.
