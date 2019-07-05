Two teens arrested for child pornography charges

PULASKI COUNTY - The Missouri State Highway Patrol arrested two teenagers Wednesday night on suspicion of possession and promotion of child pornography.

Maumau Benner, 18, and Bryan Prather, 19, from St. Robert, are being held in Pulaski County Jail, according to the patrol's arrest reports.

Arrest records show troopers arrested Benner on suspicion of first degree promoting child pornography and Prather on suspicion of four counts of possession of child pornography.