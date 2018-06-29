Two Tigers Tapped into Secret Societies

COLUMBIA -- Friday, April 27, was Tap Day at the University of Missouri. On this day, Mizzou's most dedicated and influential students are "tapped" into secret societies based on their achievements in the community. Tiger seniors Allie Heizelman and Mary Burke became secret society members as they were tapped into the Mystical Seven and Omicron Delta Kappa, respectively.

Mystical Seven taps seven outstanding men and women on campus for membership based on their good deeds and selfless leadership and service to the campus and community. As a gymnast, Heizelman has exemplified all areas of the society's criteria and what it means to be a student-athlete at Mizzou. Heizelman has been recognized by the Big 12 Conference for her academics as a three-time member of the Academic All-Big 12 team, and in 2011 she was recognized as a Scholastic All-American by the National Association of Collegiate Gymnastics Coaches/Women. Heizelman also took the lead and organized several community service outings for the gymnastics team, as well as contributing to the Tigers' success in the gym this season.

Omicron Delta Kappa, also known as the National Leadership Honor Society, recognizes members in several areas including scholarship, athletics, campus/community service, Journalism, speech and the mass media, and creative and performing arts. The purpose of the ODK society is to recognize those who have attained a high standard of efficiency in collegiate activities and to inspire others to strive for attainments along similar lines. Burke has been a leader in and out of the gym throughout her four years as a Tiger. This season she was named Big 12 Gymnast of the Year is also a three-time member of the Academic All-Big 12 team. Not only that, but Burke was named to the 2012 All-Conference team for her achievements on the bars and in the all-around.