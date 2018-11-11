Two Toddlers Found Alone in Street Overnight

KANSAS CITY (AP) - Two toddlers found alone on a street wearing only diapers are safe, and their parents are facing charges. Police said a couple passing by an intersection late Monday night first saw a 3-year-old girl in the street, then spotted her year-old sister on the curb. Both were wearing only diapers. The couple immediately took them to a nearby police station. The girls were taken to Children's Mercy and were checked out. About a half hour later their parents called police to report them missing. The children were returned to their parents, who may be charged with child endangerment. Police could not say how the girls got out of their home, or how long they had been on the street.