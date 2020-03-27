Two Tornadoes Are A Possibility
PALMYRA (AP) - The damage in the northeast Missouri town Palmyra appears to be the work of more than one tornado. Marion County emergency management director believes two tornadoes hit the town of 3,500 residents Tuesday night. Several homes and businesses had roof and tree damage. Power lines were knocked down and at least one car was flipped over. No serious injuries were reported. Hark says the National Weather Service believes the damage was from a pair of tornadoes, one on the south end of town, the other on the north side. Several northeast Missouri counties were hit hard by Tuesday's storms, but only a few minor injuries were reported.
