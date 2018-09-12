Two Truckers Die in Collision

VIENNA (AP) - Two truck drivers are dead following a collision in Maries County this morning. The Highway Patrol identifies them as 41-year-old Charles Jones of Pangburn, Arkansas, and 68-year-old James Riddle of West Plains. The patrol says Jones' rig sideswiped another semi, crossed the center line and hit Riddle's truck head-on. The collision occurred on U.S. 63 in Maries County. Jones died at the scene, and Riddle died soon after arriving at a hospital in Rolla. The drivers of the sideswiped semi and a car that was hit by debris from the crash were not injured.