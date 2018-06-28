Two-Vehicle Crash In Piedmont

PIEDMONT (AP) - A St. Louis man is released from the hospital, after a two-vehicle crash in Wayne County that killed a father and daughter. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says those killed on Monday were 41-year-old Richard Mell of Patterson and his 14-year-old daughter, Ariel. Gary Volz of St. Louis went to the Poplar Bluff Regional Medical Center in serious condition, but the 42-year-old has been released. Mell was headed west on Highway 34 outside of Piedmont, when he ran off the left side of the road. The patrol report said he then overcorrected into the path of an oncoming vehicle driven by Volz.