Two-vehicle crash sends two to local hospital
BOONE COUNTY - A two-vehicle crash sent two people to University Hospital Wednesday night with serious injuries. The crash occurred at the intersection of Highway WW and Rangline east of Columbia around 7 p.m.
One driver had to be extricated from his vehicle after the dashboard collapsed on his legs, according to Gail Blomenkamp, the assistant chief deputy for the Boone County Fire Protection District.
Blomenkamp said it appeared one vehicle ran a stop sign and T-boned the other.
