Two vehicles burn after crash into downed power lines

CALLAWAY COUNTY - Two pick-up trucks burned after one of them crashed into downed power lines on Saturday afternoon near Route AA.

According to a tweet from Missouri State Highway Patrol Troop F, the initial crash involved one vehicle and had no injuries. The second truck stopped and received a shock, causing the second vehicle to catch fire.

Another person stopped, received a shock & was transported to the hospital. Both vehicles burned.



The local fire department and Callaway County EMS also responded to the scene.

KOMU 8 News has contacted Missouri State Highway Patrol for updates.