Two Vienna Residents Arrested for Drugs, Possible Meth Lab
MARIES COUNTY - Officers arrested 38-year-old Vernon Helton and 37-year-old Amy Helton of Vienna for possession of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia.
Members of the Maries County Sheriff's Office and the Lake Area Narcotics Enforcement Group said they found equipment possibly for a meth lab at the residence.
Both suspects are in Maries County Jail while the sheriff's deputies apply for a warrant.
