Two Vikings Pick Up Track & Field Weekly Awards

MARSHALL, MO -- Two Missouri Valley College Viking track and field student-athletes picked up weekly Heart of America Athletic Conference awards Monday. Sophomore Gabby Lovelace was named the Women's Outdoor Field Athlete of the Week and Senior Jon Leonard was named the Men's Outdoor Track Athlete of the Week.

Lovelace earned the honor after competing over the weekend at the Mizzou Relays in Columbia, Mo. Lovelace placed second in the high jump with a height of 1.69 meters. Lovelace also placed seventh in the long jump with a distance of 4.81 meters. This is the first weekly award of Lovelace this season.

Leonard picked up his award after competing at the Mizzou Relays over the weekend, taking fourth in the 110-meter hurdles with a time of 15.27 and placing 17 in the discus throw with a distance of 27.46 meters. Leonard also took 14 in the hammer throw with a distance of 29.69 meters and placed eighth in the javelin throw with a distance of 37.40 meters. This is the first weekly honor of the season for Leonard.

"We had a good weekend in Columbia, despite the near freezing temperatures," said Track and Field Head Coach Nathan Christianson. "Gabby narrowly missed a National qualifying time, and Jon took part in the hammer throw for the first time in his career at Missouri Valley at the meet over the weekend."

The Viking outdoor track and field teams will be in action Friday at the Washington University Invitational in St. Louis.