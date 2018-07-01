Two Weekly Luncheons Will Have Special Guests on Friday

COLUMBIA - The Columbia Pachyderm Club is hosting a weekly luncheon at Jack's Gourmet Restaurant and will have a special guest.

Senator Kurt Schaefer will speak and give a legislative update.

The Muleskinners also have a weekly luncheon Friday at the Columbia Country Club.

MU Political Science Professor David Leuthold will be discussing Myanmar and the spread of democracy.

There's an optional buffet and a discount for students.