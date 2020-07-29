Two weeks after criticism, Governor meets with schools

JEFFERSON CITY - A little over two weeks after drawing national criticism for comments about children getting COVID-19 in schools, Missouri Gov. Mike Parson is now meeting with school districts to discuss reopening.

On Tuesday, the governor met with Mid-Missouri school districts at Capitol City High School in Jefferson City.

The meeting was not open to the media.

Governor Parson did answer reporter questions after the meeting, where he said he will leave many operational decisions to local school officials when it comes to social distancing

"I'm going to go back to those administrators and school teachers I think they are some very smart people that can figure out how you do social distancing," Parson said.

The Governor was asked at what point he would consider shutting down schools after reopening, he said he will look at the data and that there is not a magic number.

KOMU 8 spoke to a Mid-Missouri teacher who said something that has been proven to help stop the spread of the virus, is not possible in her classroom setting.

"Our classrooms just aren't big enough and we have so many kids. I'm not talking for other teachers across the state. Some of us have 25, 30 kids or more in a classroom, you have a co-teacher in there, you have a para-professional and A+ tutors, you get to have so many kids in there, so many teachers, it's just not feasible for all the social-distancing," Jill Verslues, a Mid-Missouri teacher, said.

Verslues did relay her concerns to the governor, she said she knows her voice is being heard.

"I think voices are being heard, I do not know if it is being addressed yet but it is being heard," Verslues said.

The Governor also met with Southwest Missouri school districts today.