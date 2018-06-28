Two Westminster ballplayers earn St. Louis Intercollegiate Athletic Conference awards

FULTON - St. Louis Intercollegiate Athletic Conference named two Westminster athletes as part of this week's SLIAC Players of the Week. Outfielder Tanner Branneky and catcher Alyssa Jonhson took home hitting honors on their respective baseball and softball diamonds.

Branneky was awarded hitter of the week after leading the Blue Jays offense to a sweep against Eureka last weekend. The St. Louis native hit .636 on the week with two long balls and five RBIs. He also managed to get multiple hits in each game of the weekend series, finishing 7-of-11 at the plate. Branneky also crossed home plate three times himself.

Johnson earned her hitter of the week award after batting a stellar .692 at the dish with two home runs and 10 RBIs. She helped the Blue Jays go a perfect 4-0 on the week. Johnson finished week with three consecutive three hit games. She went 3-for-3 with a homer and four RBIs in game two of the series against Fontbonne, helping the Blue Jays complete the sweep of the Griffins. On the week, she was 9-for-13 at the dish and crossed the plate three times.

Other honorable mentions from Westminster athletes this week included Deion Hughes and Glenn Teubner. Hughes recorded 11 strikeouts in a seven inning win over Eureka, while Teubner set a school record on the track in the 3000 meter steeplechase. He finished with a time of 10:23.29, which was good for a fourth place finish at the Darrel Gourley Invite.