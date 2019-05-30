Two women arrested after drugs were found in Mexico

By: Lindsey Wilkerson and Sydney Moran, KOMU 8 Digital Producers

MEXICO - Authorities arrested two women on drug-related charges following a search warrant execution Wednesday afternoon.

This came after the East Central Drug Task Force issued a search warrant for a home in the 1000 block of Fieldcrest.

Latisha Hicks and Jennifer Mathews were arrested on suspicion of possession of drug paraphernalia and distribution of a controlled substance.

Both have bonded out of the Audrain County Jail.