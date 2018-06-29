Two Women Arrested For Bringing Pot to Correctional Facility

MOBERLY - North Missouri Drug Task Force and Moberly Police arrested two women for bringing marijuana to the Moberly Correctional Facility Saturday.

Officers said a 29-year-old woman from Harrison, Ark. and a 22-year-old woman from Springfield, Mo. brought marijuana to the Moberly Correctional Facility in an attempt to visit an inmate.

Police said the women were arrested for delivery of a controlled substance to a correctional facility and both women were taken to the Randolph County Jail. Bond was set at $75,000 for each woman.

Police said two juveniles were taken into protective custody and turned over to the Randolph County Juvenile Office during the investigation.