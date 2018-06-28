Two women arrested in connection with assault of two teenagers

COLUMBIA - Columbia police arrested two women in connection with the early Wednesday morning assault of three people, including a 15-year-old and 16-year-old.

The Columbia Police Department said Lakeisha Gross, 29, beat on the door of a residence in the 1400 block of Godas drive.

Police said Gross damaged the door frame and eventually entered the residence.

The victim said she didn't answer the door, but Gross went inside, grabbed the victim's 16-year-old daughter and physically assaulted her, ultimately breaking her right arm, police said.

The victim said Ashley Gross, 28, and another female then went inside and grabbed the victim's 15-year-old son, police said. Gross and the other female dragged the son into the yard by his hair and continued to physically assault him, the police department said. He received cuts to his knee and his right hand was bruised.

The adult victim tried to stop the assault to her children, but when Lakeisha Gross stopped assaulting the 16-year-old, she picked up a wooden log and struck the adult victim in the head, police said.

Lakeisha Gross, Ashley Gross and the other female were not at the scene when officers arrived, police said.

Officers arrested Ashley Gross and Lakeisha Gross at 1308 Godas Drive on Wednesday evening on suspicion of burglary in the first degree. Their bonds were set at $100,000.