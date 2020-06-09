Two women rescued from Lamine River

COOPER COUNTY — Missouri State Highway Patrol troopers rescued two women from the Lamine River on Sunday night, according to a news release from the highway patrol.

The two women had set out on what was supposed to be a four-hour float trip early Sunday afternoon, according to the news release.

A highway patrol helicopter responded to the scene from Jefferson City to assist with the search, and troopers using night vision goggles located the women at about 1 a.m. Monday morning. The patrol helicopter crew landed safely in a field near the river and evacuated the women to nearby officers who returned them to their vehicles, according to the release.