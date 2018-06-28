Two Wounded in Shooting in Westport Bar District
KANSAS CITY (AP) - Four people were wounded in an early morning shooting in the Westport bar and entertainment district in Kansas City. Police say officers heard about a dozen shots while directing traffic around 3:00 a.m. One of the victims was shot in the head. He remained hospitalized tonight with a life-threatening wound. Another man was able to walk to officers to get help. Two other men showed up at an area hospital, saying they had been shot near Westport. It was not clear whether their injuries were related to an unoccupied car found a few blocks from the shooting. It contained several bullet holes and blood on the interior. Police say several hundred people were at the scene of the shooting, but few of them stayed to tell detectives what happened.
