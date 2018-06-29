Two-year-old boy grazed by gunfire in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS (AP) - Authorities said a two-year-old boy is in stable condition after his head was grazed by a bullet in St. Louis over the weekend.

Police said the boy and his 21-year-old father were in the front yard of a St. Louis residence on Saturday afternoon when a vehicle approached and someone inside the vehicle began firing shots in their direction.

The boy's father was not injured. He took his child to a local hospital, where he has been listed in stable condition.

Authorities haven't released the child's name or any other details in the shooting.

An investigation is ongoing.