Two years since Missouri duck boat tragedy

COLUMBIA - Sunday marks two years since the duck boat tragedy in Branson killed 17 people.

The boat sank on July, 19, 2018, during a severe storm.

Investigators were quick to mention the boat's design, which has an overhead canopy, as partially to blame for the deaths that happened.

The boat's captain, Kenneth Scott McKee, was indicted on 17 counts of misconduct and negligence.

In the wake of the incident, the National Transportation Safety Board issued a report, urging the U.S. Coast Guard to take up recommendations on making amphibious vehicles safer.

The Coast Guard has yet to implement those changes.

On Sunday, Sen. Roy Blunt tweeted, calling on the Coast Guard to accept the changes offered by the NTSB.

On Sunday, Sen. Roy Blunt tweeted, calling on the Coast Guard to accept the changes offered by the NTSB.

