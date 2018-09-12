Tyler Gabbert Moves Up Depth Chart

COLUMBIA - While Blaine Gabbert prepares for the NFL draft, the Gabbert name will continue at Mizzou. Blaine's younger brother Tyler said his name has moved atop the depth chart at quarterback.

When talking about being No. 1 at quarterback, Tyler Gabbert explains, "Yeah, I mean it has, but there's a lot of competition out there, it's just more reps, more reps getting more comfortable with the team especially with the ones and getting a feel for them."

Senior wide receiver Wes Kemp tells his views of Gabbert, "He's just really been composed as a young guy coming out here and taking control of the one huddle. It's a really big task just to stay composed with the one defense coming at you."