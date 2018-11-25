Tyronn Lue celebrates NBA win, Fourth of July with Mexico

MEXICO – Cleveland Cavaliers head coach Tyronn Lue visited his hometown, Mexico, Saturday morning to celebrate his team’s NBA championship win and Independence Day.

Locals said Lue usually puts on a fireworks show for his old neighborhood, but his homecoming was especially exciting this year.

Signs all over Mexico congratulated and welcomed Lue home after the big win against the Warriors in June.

“I was talking to his mom the other day and she told me she always reminded him, don’t forget where your roots are,” Chad Shoemaker, the Mexico Parks and Recreation director said. “You know, basically you’re just talking about a young man that everyone around here is really proud of.”

Shoemaker said Lue has always been humble about his success.

“He’s worked really hard to get where he is. He’s done it the right way. He’s treated people right,” he said.

That showed when he came in to town followed by a parade of motorcycles, but the celebration was moved inside to the city’s high school due to rain.

“He’s a good influence on the kids in the community,” Shoemaker said. “You know, the first thing out of his mouth is making sure the kids have good grades. He’ll actually check their grade cards.”

Lue’s traditional fireworks show is scheduled for Sunday night at 9 at Garfield Park.