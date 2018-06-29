Tyson's Plant Cited For Safety Violations

in News Source: (Copyright 2007 The Associated Press All Rights Reserved.)

SPRINGFIELD (AP) -- Federal authorities are citing Tyson Foods for alleged safety violations at a poultry plant in southwest Missouri. The U.S. Occupational Safety and Health Administration announced today that it's fining Tyson nearly $340,000 for about 60 violations at the plant in Noel. Tyson is based in Springdale, Ark. It's the world's largest meat processor. The company says it has solid safety and health programs at the plant. Tyson says it's disappointed by the action and plans to talk to the agency to resolve the complaints. Tyson has 15 working days to challenge the citations and proposed penalties before an independent review commission.