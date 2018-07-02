U News Cyber Co-Hosts Discuss Natural Grocers and Berrywood Forest

COLUMBIA - Scott Rowson joined our G+ Hangout to talk about the opening of a natural grocery store on Stadium Boulevard tomorrow. He says he believes shoppers are looking for more variety.

Also, Chad LaFarge stopped by to talk about a rare forest in Columbia. He says the neighbors around this area are meeting with developers tomorrow to help save the wild life. For more information, log on to web.mac.com/madhavi.