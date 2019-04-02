U.S. 54 bridge closed due to flooding in Pike County

Photo courtesy: WGEM

LOUISIANA - The bridge connecting Missouri to Illinois on U.S. 54 closed at 10 p.m. Sunday, according to MoDOT.

The Illinois Department of Transportation closed the Champ Clark Bridge over the Mississippi River because of flooding.

MoDOT said officials have been working to keep the road open as long as possible.

There is no timetable on when the bridge might reopen.

MoDOT said construction on the new Champ Clark Bridge will continue on its deck as long as barges can safely get from the riverfront to the bridge.